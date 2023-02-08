Diogo Dalot impresses on return to starting XI as Man United scrape draw against Leeds



Manchester United came from two goals down to grab a draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Leeds scored extremely early in each half of the game to go two goals clear.

The Yorkshire club looked destined to cause a massive upset at the Theatre of Dreams and run away with all three points but the introduction of Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri sparked a fightback by Erik ten Hag’s men.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho ensured the points were shared between United and Leeds.

The Red Devils mustered 66% possession of the ball to Leeds’s 34%.

United had an enormous 24 shots at goal with seven being on target. Leeds on the other hand registered eight shots, with the two goals being the only ones on target.

Ten Hag’s men made 608 passes with a pass accuracy of 81%. The opposition made 324 passes with a success rate of 64%.

One of United’s better players was Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese was brought back to the starting XI with Aaron Wan-Bissaka suffering from an illness.

Dalot made two crucial clearances that helped United not concede any further goals.

He also made as many interceptions in what was a solid defensive performance from him on his return to the side.

Dalot made an impressive four tackles and won 100% of his ground duels – an astonishing 7 challenges on the ground.

The 23-year-old also came out on top in 100% of his duels in the air.

Dalot had 90 touches of the ball and an 86% pass accuracy to his name in what was an all-action and comprehensive showing from him.

The defender made one key pass and completed two long balls out of the five he tried to ping to his teammates. Dalot made two blocks and completed all three of the dribbles he attempted.

Certainly, Dalot showed why he should be the undisputed starting right-back. The quality he injects into the side is undeniable.

(All statistics are taken from SofaScore)

