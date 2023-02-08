Dubai ruled out of heated race to buy Manchester United – The Telegraph



Dubai has been ruled out of the race to complete a full takeover of Manchester United.

Dubai looked like the early favourites to buy United, after it was relayed that investors from the city were willing to rival any bids from elsewhere.

With the Glazers’ mid-February deadline to submit proposals fast approaching, various parties have started to declare their intentions but it now seems that United fans should not heavily count on the prospect of Dubai doing so.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe led the pack when he said through a spokesperson that he will be involved in the bidding process to take over his boyhood club.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that three American bidders including Steven Pagliuca, co-owner of the Boston Celtics, are in the running.

News also broke that Qatar investors led by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will bid for the 20-time English champions in the next few days with an offer that will blow others out of the water.

Another report detailed that Qatar investors are expecting a private Saudi fund to rival them for England’s biggest and most successful football club.

This is supported by The Telegraph who report, “US bidders – including some of those who inquired about Chelsea – and a mystery Arabic investment group are seen as leading the running.”

But the report goes on to claim that the UAE capital is not a serious contender, saying “suggestions that Dubai is interested have been dismissed by insiders who point out the nation has been propped up by funds from Abu Dhabi, which owns Manchester City.”

As for Qatar, “there is growing appetite in Doha for a seat at the top table in the Premier League. Of those two nations, the involvement of a Qatar-linked investment group would be more palatable to a beefed-up directors and owners’ testing system.”

James Ducker and Tom Morgan confirm that Ratcliffe is still in the race and has signed forms committing to secrecy under a non-disclosure agreement.

As per Ducker and Morgan, Ratcliffe is aware that as an Oldham boy and lifelong United fan, he holds a huge advantage.

However, the Glazers are doubtful the INEOS billionaire can meet their asking price and compete with parties from the Middle East and the USA.







