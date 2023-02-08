Dwight Yorke challenges Scott McTominay and Fred to step up to the plate



Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has called on Scott McTominay and Fred to step up to the plate in Casemiro’s absence.

The former Real Madrid anchor is suspended for United’s next three matches after picking up a red card during a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

And Dwight Yorke highlighted just how important Casemiro has become for the Red Devils since signing in the summer.

“It’ll be a massive loss for them, but this is where the top teams are tested; you need players to come in and do the job while he’s out,” Yorke told Ladbrokes (via Caught Offside).

“For the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, their job right now is simple: they’ve got to stand up now and earn their money. You’ve got to come in when the team needs you.

“Erik ten Hag needs to pull those players aside and just stress how much he needs them in Casemiro’s absence. That’s where you get team unity; when the boys sitting on the bench can come in and do a job; help the team.

“These fringe players have to stand up… it’s why you have such big squads. You can’t rely on one player all season; there has to be depth in quality, otherwise what are you getting paid for?

“I hope the players recognise that, and I hope Ten Hag can trust his players. This is their moment. He needs them now.”

With the task of running United’s engine room once more falling to the much maligned ‘McFred’ pairing, fans will be hoping the duo heeds Yorke’s advice. McTominay will certainly miss today’s clash, however could be back for Sunday’s.

Casemiro has been integral to shielding the Red Devils’ defence while winning the midfield battle and will be heavily missed.

He has effectively been a double pivot all by himself at times, with Erik ten Hag having the luxury of fielding the creative Christian Eriksen – an offensive midfielder by trade – in a deep position to aid the team’s ball progression.

Now missing both of his midfield summer signings, it really will be a test for Scott McTominay and Fred to step up in their absence.







