Edwin van der Sar comments reveal Erik ten Hag’s role in Alfred Schreuder’s sacking by Ajax



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has blamed the loss of vital and important players in the summer for Alfred Schreuder’s sacking by Ajax.

During the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag conducted a raid on his former club and came out with Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Initially, the United boss wanted Jurrien Timber before he turned his attention to Martinez.

Ten Hag then swooped in for Antony late in the window and got his man after the winger went on strike to force through a move to Old Trafford.

Schreuder at the time, who replaced Ten Hag at Ajax, repeatedly made public utterances warning United to keep off Antony.

He remarked multiple times that the Brazilian was not going anywhere and that the club promised him he would be able to count on the services of the attacker for the season.

According to Van der Sar, who is the CEO at Ajax, the Dutch giants were almost helpless in their efforts to ward off United and keep their stars.

The United legend said that when Ten Hag called Martinez and Antony, the two players found it almost impossible to turn him down.

“When your old manager [Erik ten Hag] asks you to come to Manchester United, it’s very hard to keep them [Antony and Martinez].”

As per Van der Sar, losing the likes of Martinez and Antony made Schreuder’s job even harder.

The ex-United goalkeeper also confirmed that he was involved in the deals to bring Martinez and Antony to the Theatre of Dreams.

It’s a well-known fact that his involvement helped break the deadlock between Ajax and United during negotiations for the two footballers.



