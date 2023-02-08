Joe Jordan feels Manchester United will always have the edge on Leeds United

Former Manchester United and Leeds player Joe Jordan has spoken on the rivalry between the two clubs ahead of their Premier League double header.

As reported in Mail Online, Jordan opened up on his experience of the fixture, having played for both clubs during his career.

Jordan made the move form Leeds to Manchester in 1978, having represented the Yorkshire club for eight years.

The former forward, now coaching at Bournemouth, says he couldn’t resist the move to United and feels they will always remain the top dogs in this particular rivalry.

“I had some great times at Leeds. For the best part of 10 years, they were the top team and they ain’t the top team now. Manchester United weren’t the team either but they were the club and still are the club, and they will always be the club.” he said.

Jordan went onto say how big a game the fixture is, with both clubs desperate to get one over on their fierce rivals.

“Leeds United-Man United, that was the big game of the week. Huge. You want to stuff the other team because they are rivals across the Pennines, and it goes way back” he said.

Despite the obvious bad feeling, Jordan has urged both fans to show respect to one another in the build up and during both games over the coming days.

“It’s great for the game but it can be a bit crazy. They don’t get on and that’s fine as long as they respect each other and don’t do anything silly.” he said.

Erik ten Hag and his men go into the fixture in good spirits, sitting nicely in third place in the Premier League.

However, Leeds are facing a fight to stay in the division having made the decision to sack manager, Jesse Marsch after their weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Despite the opposite mood around the respective clubs, form will go out of the window in what promises to be a feisty back-to-back battle between the sides.

United will be without a few key players in the first game at Old Trafford tonight, having decided not to appeal Casemiro’s red card he picked up at weekend and having Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony ruled out through injury.

This coupled with the long term injuries to Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen leaves United a little thin on the ground.

However, Erik ten Hag understands the importance of the fixture to the fans, and will be desperate to consolidate third place by getting one over on United’s old rivals.







