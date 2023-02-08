Latest Man United vs Leeds United team news: Antony joins absentee list



Erik ten Hag has a fresh team selection headache to deal with for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leeds United tonight.

Winger Antony has picked up an injury and will miss the game.

Ten Hag said he does not know how bad the injury is, but according to the club’s official website, it comes “presumably after being hurt in the challenge by [Crystal Palace’s] Jeffrey Schlupp that sparked the confrontation leading to the sending off.

“The winger was withdrawn soon afterwards and looked in some discomfort.”

With Casemiro suspended and Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek all also injured, the manager will have to reshuffle the pack once more.

If he keeps the normal 4-2-3-1 shape and replaces like-for-like players, or the nearest equivalent, then Fred and Marcel Sabitzer will come in for Eriksen and Casemiro, Wout Weghorst will continue to deputise for Martial and Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri or Anthony Elanga will come in for Antony.

However, there is some risk associated with starting both Sabitzer, who has only played 20 minutes football for the club since his arrival last week from Bayern Munich, and Sancho or one of the youngsters, as they too are unlikely to be 100% match fit.

Another option for the attacking positions would be to switch Marcus Rashford to the right wing and play Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

Ten Hag also experimented last week with Sancho in the number 10 slot and Bruno Fernandes pushed out wide right.

For the CDMs, if Sabitzer is not ready to start, a defender could be drafted into the holding role. Luke Shaw could be an option, with Tyrell Malacia replacing him at left back, or Lisandro Martinez has experience in the role, with Shaw moving across to replace him and Malacia coming in on the flank.

Possible XI:







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



