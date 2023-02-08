Leaked Man United line-up against Leeds with Diogo Dalot and Marcel Sabitzer expected to start



Manchester United host Leeds United in about two hours with Erik ten Hag keen to extend his winning run after a gritty win against Crystal Palace.

The United boss will have to deal with a number of selection issues including the absence of Casemiro, who was given a red card against the Eagles.

Ten Hag will also not be able to count on the services of Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, who have all been ruled out of the game with injuries.

As per a relatively reliable source, who has a good track record of being right with regard to line-ups, the big news ahead of the game is that Diogo Dalot and Marcel Sabitzer will start.

Dalot starting probably means that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have to contend with a place on the bench.

The Englishman has been excellent in Dalot’s absence and if so, he will likely be disappointed to be dropped after a string of impressive displays.

Sabitzer, who came on against Palace when United were clinging on to their narrow lead, will get the opportunity to start from the first minute.

The Austrian had a promising cameo and will get the opportunity to show fans just what he can do in the middle of the park.

Wout Weghorst is also set to start and lead the line for the Red Devils.

The Dutchman, who arrived last month on loan from Besiktas has had a steady start to life at Old Trafford and will be looking to get on the score sheet tonight against Leeds.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will probably start on either side of Weghorst. Garnacho came on as a substitute against Palace only to be taken off minutes later for defensive reinforcements.

Rashford will be the main man for Leeds to watch, with the electric forward in red-hot form for United.







