Manchester United close to agreeing new three-year deal with under-pressure David de Gea



The current season has shown Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag the areas where he needs to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

The most obvious one is up front where United have been plagued by the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo mid-season and the persistent injury woes of Anthony Martial.

But question marks still surround goalkeeper David de Gea‘s long-term future, especially after the howlers he has been guilty of committing in games against Brentford and Everton.

DDG has not always covered himself in glory this season

Apart from high-profile gaffes, the Spaniard’s limited ability with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to leave the line and command his area make him ill-suited to Ten Hag’s plans.

United have been linked with a whole host of goalies in both the summer and winter transfer windows with the club so far securing two shot-stoppers on loan — Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United and current reserve goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

The Spanish international’s contract ends this summer with the club having the option of triggering a year extension if needed.

But with the 30-year-old currently earning a mammoth £375,000-a-week wages, the highest among all players, club are reluctant to offer him that extension.

However, the Dutchman does not want to upset the apple cart too much and is aware of De Gea’s popularity in the dressing room and is thus inclined to offer him a new contract.

New three-year contract on reduced terms close to being agreed

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are set to offer him a new three-year contract but on vastly reduced terms.

“Man United are in advanced talks over a new contract with David de Gea, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Premier League giants are confident the Spain goalkeeper, 32, will commit to a new deal on reduced terms after signalling his willingness to accept a cut to his current £375,000-a-week wages.

“United have offered De Gea a three-year deal worth £200,000-a-week after Erik ten Hag was convinced by his performances this season,” the report added.



