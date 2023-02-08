Manchester United could turn to Tammy Abraham if priority striker deals fails



Under Erik ten Hag, it finally looks like Manchester United are on the right path and that can be gleamed from the fact that the team are still fighting on all four fronts and have the chance to add silverware after a gap of six years.

But it has not been an easy ride considering the team he had inherited, the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo mid-season and the current injury crisis in the team.

United have on-loan Wout Weghorst as the club’s only recognised striker with Anthony Martial‘s injury problems showing no sign of abating.

United’s summer striker search

And the Dutch manager has realised the importance of adding an elite goalscorer ahead of next season in order to continue their resurgence.

🚨🚨🌕| NEW: Tammy Abraham was also reportedly mentioned as one of the back-up options. [@TelegraphDucker] — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 7, 2023

A lot of prominent names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane, Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona’s shining young star Ansu Fati.

But as per reports, it seems like a straight choice between the England skipper and the Napoli superstar.

However, as is the case with the Red Devils under the Glazers, the club have often had to settle for back-up options and this time as well a few names have been kept ready.

One of the more interesting names to have emerged from that list is that of Roma front-man Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has a point to prove in England

The English striker was one of Jose Mourinho‘s success stories last season as they won the inaugural Europa Conference League with Abraham scoring 27 times in 53 games across all competitions.

It has not been as prolific a season for the former Chelsea star but things seem to be finally clicking into gear as can be seen from his five goal involvement in the last five games.

“The former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, now with Roma, is thought to have been mooted as one of several fall-back options,” a Telegraph report mentioned.

After not getting the chances he deserved at his boyhood club, Abraham will have the thought of coming back home and proving his critics wrong at the back of his mind. United could just be the club that hands him his return ticket.



