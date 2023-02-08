Manchester United face stiff competition from Arsenal & Newcastle for Youri Tielemans



Manchester United have the Carabao Cup final to play in February apart from hugely important clashes in the Premier League as well as the Europa League.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s major worry at the moment is his lack of midfield options following long-term injuries to three stars and the suspension of their midfield general.

Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the season while Christian Eriksen is said to be out till April at least.

Scott McTominay has also been ruled out for two weeks now and the manager has not given an indication that he is expected back any time soon.

United’s midfield woes

Add to this Casemiro‘s three-match suspension for being shown a straight red card against Crystal Palace and the Dutch boss is sweating at the moment.

The only fit senior options at his disposal are Fred and on-loan star Marcel Sabitzer, who arrived on deadline day from Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has realised the importance of adding to the midfield come next season and one of the names being linked with a move next summer is that of Youri Tielemans.

🚨🇧🇪 NEW: Youri Tielemans could be a real option for Manchester United in the summer. United and Arsenal are still two to watch for Tielemans. #MUFC [@JacobsBen] via @mufcMPB pic.twitter.com/R0CMHKCZEy — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) February 6, 2023

Reportedly, the Red Devils wanted to bring in the Belgian on deadline day in January but Leicester City were demanding for a huge sum, which they were reluctant to pay considering his contract ends this season.

The 25-year-old has tonnes of Premier League experience and is also able to play all across the midfield including further up front if needed or as a deep-lying playmaker.

The Belgium international is highly coveted in the Premier League with league leaders Arsenal said to be long-term admirers while Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Tielemans is highly coveted

Tielemans has informed the Foxes that he does not want to sign an extension and his availability as a free agent makes him an even more attractive proposition for clubs.

Ben Jacobs, in his CaughtOffside column has written, “Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal.

“Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year he doesn’t want to extend.

“Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer. They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a bargain. Newcastle also really like Tielemans and Manchester United are one to watch as well.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



