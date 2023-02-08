Marcel Sabitzer musters gallant performance for Man United in Leeds draw



Manchester United staged a brilliant comeback to ensure the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw against old rivals Leeds United.

Leeds were two nil up within the hour mark and looked set to stroll to a comfortable win, but United fought hard and got back into the game.

A goal from Marcus Rashford through a headed finish gave United a pathway back into proceedings.

Eight minutes later, Jadon Sancho did well inside the box to tuck the ball into the back of the net, well beyond Islan Messlier’s reach.

On a night when many of United’s stars did not perform up to the level required, a player who can hold his head high is Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian made his full United debut against Leeds following his cameo last weekend in the win vs. Crystal Palace.

Sabitzer primarily played in the pivot next to Fred and the loanee from Bayern Munich gave a good account of himself.

Sabitzer had 62 touches of the ball in the 82 minutes he was on the pitch for United.

He had a decent pass accuracy of 83% to his name and made three key passes, which showed his impact and potential for the team going forward. ‘

The 28-year-old successfully completed two out of the three long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

Sabitzer created one big chance and registered one shot on target that required Messlier to swing into immediate action.

The former RB Leipzig star won 100% of his aerial duels and made three crucial clearances.

Sabitzer also made one block and a similar number of interceptions. Definitely, the player gave the Old Trafford faithful a positive glimpse of what he can do in a United shirt.

(All statistics are taken from SofaScore)

