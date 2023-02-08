Match report: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds

Manchester United have drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford against Leeds.

It was the worst possible start for United who went behind in the opening minute. Fernandes got caught in possession and Leeds capitalised with a quick one-two which allowed Gnonto to find the bottom corner with a shot from outside the box.

For the most part it was all Leeds in the opening 15 minutes. They were winning the tactical battle and attacking vigorously. United were struggling to hold onto the ball.

Sabitzer had a couple of chances, the first he skied and the second was a fraction wide of the post.

Garnacho was wondering how he hadn’t equalised with 26 minutes gone. A lovely pass through the middle to him saw him beating the keeper to it outside the box and as he blasted it goalwards a defender had raced back to head it off the line.

Sabitzer came again, this time with a rocket from outside the box that looked to be searching for the top corner but a brilliant save from the Leeds keeper denied him his first goal for the club.

The passing from United was sloppy, even stars like Fernandes and Varane that the Reds can usually count upon were giving away possession cheaply.

Leeds started the second half much like they started the first – on the front foot!

Inside the opening three minutes, Leeds doubled their lead in what would be a Varane own goal. It was too easy for Leeds to win back possession and create chances.

The introduction of Pellistri and Sancho changed things for United. They were playing more freedom and fluidity.

The changes paid off as moments later United got one back. Pellistri to Dalot who crossed to Rashford who headed it past the keeper.

Leeds weren’t done yet though as a free kick with a pathetic wall from United almost led to a third. The wall parted as the ball was struck and it went straight through and rattled the upright.

Moments later though and supersub Sancho showed the Reds what they had been missing as he smashed it past the keeper on his Premier League return. 2-2 game on!

Varane had a brilliant chance to give United the lead as he got on the end of a Fernandes cross but his header was excellently saved by the keeper.

With five minutes injury time to play, time was slipping away for United but still the red wave tried to fight back.

It was not the result United wanted or needed but the comeback showed heart and was inspiring.

Team: De Gea, Dalot (Malacia 82), Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer (Lindelof 82), Garnacho (Pellistri 59), Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst (Sancho 59)