Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis finally responds to Man United’s interest in Victor Osimhen



Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has stated that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is not for sale as Manchester United circle around the attacker.

Osimhen has emerged as a legitimate target for the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag on the hunt for a reliable goalscorer.

Alongside Osimhen, the other names on Ten Hag’s wishlist are Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko and Goncalo Ramos.

Several reports have detailed that Osimhen is the United boss’s preferred target.

Ten Hag is keen on a physically dominant striker with pace – qualities that Osimhen possesses in abundance.

🚨🇳🇬 JUST IN: Club sources say Victor Osimhen is a better fit for Erik ten Hag, who wants a more mobile goalscorer who offers speed, power and pressing, as well as goals. @TelegraphDucker #MUFC ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 7, 2023

Yesterday, a report from Italy emerged which indicated that the Red Devils are willing to spend up to €120M to secure the services of Osimhen ahead of other rivals.

Another relayed that the Italian giants would want up to £134m for Osimhen and there will be a bidding war in the summer for the prolific target man.

United are said to be working very hard to get into pole position for the player’s signature.

🚨 Manchester United are working to get into pole position to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. However, Napoli are preparing for an auction and would want £134m for the striker. (Source: @mattinodinapoli) pic.twitter.com/TxJSh9xJQU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 7, 2023

However, according to De Laurentiis, Osimhen is not for sale and Napoli are intent on keeping him beyond next summer.

Laurentiis told BILD, “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale.”

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone.”

“We don’t have any debts.”

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Victor Osimhen’s future: “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale”, says to @SportBild. 🚨🔵🇳🇬 #transfers “Our players are in demand, but I don't have to sell anyone. We don't have any debts”, de Laurentiis added. pic.twitter.com/AUPQShCWqI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2023

It’s easy to see why United are extremely keen on adding the 24-year-old to their ranks. In Serie A this season, he has scored 16 goals in 17 games.

Osimhen has also registered three assists. It remains to be seen where Laurentiis’ comments leave United’s interest in the goalscorer. Will the club stick to their guns or look elsewhere?







