Player ratings: Man United 2-2 Leeds United

Manchester United scraped a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 4 – Failed to break Schmeichel’s record for clean sheets at United. Beaten at his near post for the first goal. Poor handling with the Struijk header. Bad day at the office for the Spaniard.

Diego Dalot 6.5 – Claims an assist on his return with a looping cross for Rashford’s header.

Raphael Varane 6 – Had a great chance to grab the winner with a header in the second half.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – The Butcher outmatched Leeds players with his aggressive defensive play. His passing is pivotal to any successful United attacking play.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Lacklustre first-half. Really stepped it up in the second-half, winnning the ball multiple times and venturing forward to good effect.

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Decent at both ends on his debut. Had a number of shots on goal in the first-half. More to come.

Fred 5 – The Brazilian’s work ethic is admirable but he keeps giving the ball away far too often.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Constant menace on the left hand side of attack in the first-half. Withdrawn for Pellistri in the second-half.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – The captain was a bit sloppy on the night, giving the ball away for Leed’s opener, but his passing and vision are lethal ammunitions in the United armory.

Marcus Rashford 7 – On the scoresheet once more. Marcus Rashford continues to impress.

Wout Weghorst 5 – Intelligent Pressing and some deft lay-offs aside, the Dutchman wasn’t at his best today. Withdrawn early again.

Substitutes:

Facundo Pellistri 6.5 – Made a positive impact off the bench with some intelligent runs and good link-up play. The Uruguayan has truly worked his way back into the United fold.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Came on and scored the equaliser on his Premier league return. Excellent all-round display by the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Tyrell Malacia 6 – Cameo appearance for the full-back.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Another cameo appearance for the Swedish Captain. Did his job.