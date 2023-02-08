Qatar expects a private Saudi Arabian consortium to bid for Manchester United



Hours ago, news broke that Qatari investors spearheaded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s monarch, are interested in a full takeover of Manchester United.

The Peoples Person reported that the Qatari investors are extremely confident of their bid being successful and blowing other interested parties out of the water.

On top of funding stadium redevelopment and a revamp of infrastructure, they would also hand Erik ten Hag significant funds to improve the squad in an effort to return United to the pinnacle of European football.

This update has caused a frenzy within the United fanbase, with supporters excited at the prospect of such new owners with an ambitious plan.

There has however been confusion as to how Qatar investors could take over the reins at Old Trafford with the country also owners of Paris St Germain.

PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investment.

But, as explained by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, a United takeover would be undertaken by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – an entirely separate entity from QSI that owns PSG.

Jacobs reveals, “QSI would not be directly involved in any potential bid for Manchester United. They remain committed to PSG. Nasser Al-Khelaifi also sits on the QIA board, and would likely be involved in some capacity should anything emerge.”

“QIA sources say they’re still assessing the market. Sources have also repeatedly stressed any group or individual from Qatar would still seek the ‘blessing’ of QSI due to how business of this nature in the region works.”

“Qatar expect a Saudi consortium from the private sector to enter the race for Manchester United too. This was hinted at during the World Cup by the Saudi Sports Minister, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.”

Jacobs adds that interested parties in United have been forced to speed up their pursuit of the club die to Raine’s mid-February deadline.

It’s important to however note that unlike the Chelsea sale, which was more urgent, deadlines for United may not be strictly enforceable.

Some close to the process believe that they need more time before advancing with anything.







