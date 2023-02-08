Six Manchester United stars called up to the England women’s team

Six Manchester United players have been called up to the Lionesses squad for the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup.

The Round-robin tournament, which is being hosted by England, takes place from February 16th to the 22nd and will see the Lionesses face Italy, Belgium and South Korea.

Mary Earps retains her place in the squad after securing herself as England’s number one and proving why during the victorious Euros campaign.

Also a part of the goalkeepers union at United is Emily Ramsey, who is currently on loan at Everton.

She has impressed this season in the WSL and has received her first England call-up alongside Earps, Ellie Roebuck and Sandy MacIver.

Meanwhile, Maya Le Tissier, who has been solid at the back for Manchester United since her arrival in the summer, and received her first England cap towards the end of last year, has been called up to the squad.

In midfield both Ella Toone and Katie Zelem feature in the announcement.

Toone has scored 15 goals in 27 appearances for the Lionesses, including two crucial one at Euros last year, equalising against Spain in the Quarter finals and opening the scoring against Germany in the final.

Upfront is Alessia Russo, who’s celebrating her 24th Birthday today. She has also been ruthless in front of goal for her country, scoring 10 in 17 appearances.

Left out of the squad this time is Nikita Parris, which is a surprise as she has been an integral part of United’s success this season but it seems to be more of a youthful team up front.

On social media, many are also questioning why Millie Turner has been overlooked again. She has been consistent for the Reds this season, defending resolutely whilst also being a threat in the box from set-pieces.

The Lionesses are hoping to retain the Arnold Clark Cup after claiming victory in last year’s competition.