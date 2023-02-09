Alex Telles set to stay at Sevilla beyond this season



Alex Telles is likely to be sold permanently this summer following his current loan spell at Sevilla.

Telles, 30, has enjoyed a somewhat fruitful spell in La Liga individually-speaking. His performances even garnered him the opportunity to represent Brazil at the 2022 World Cup finals.

The left-back was replaced by Tyrell Malacia as Erik ten Hag’s first signing last summer. Malacia has since progressed well at United, acting as a proficient deputy to Luke Shaw.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has reported that, according to his sources, Telles will be transfer-listed for the summer transfer window.

This comes as no surprise given the club’s eagerness to find the Brazilian full-back a temporary home for this season.

He has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, consequently making the coming summer the last chance for United to recoup some of the cash they paid for Telles’ services in 2020.

Telles was signed for €17.5million from Porto and made 50 appearances in all competitions for United.

He featured prominently under Ralf Rangnick during the latter part of last season, but, upon Malacia’s signing, Telles’ future at United was effectively decided.

According to Transfer Markt, Telles is currently valued at €14m. But with less than 18 months remaining on his deal, this value can be expected to drop significantly by July.

Regardless, United will be hopeful of gaining some form of financial income – albeit a likely minimal amount – through his permanent transfer away from the club.

Telles admitted in October that his long-term future could lie in Sevilla:

“I’ll give my best here and I don’t know what will happen next year, but I’m very good here.”



