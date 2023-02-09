Bayern Munich sporting director: “many big clubs” were interested in Marcel Sabitzer

Hasan Salihamidžić has claimed that Manchester United faced challenges from various clubs before signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

United signed Sabitzer, 28, on a six-month loan deal from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in reaction to Christian Eriksen’s injury. The club did not negotiate an option-to-buy clause.

Eriksen is expected to be out of action for three months after having suffered an ankle injury against Reading in the FA Cup.

Sabitzer made his debut for United on Saturday as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Salihamidžić, Bayern’s sporting director, has spoken about the transfer with German media outlet Sport Bild.

Sabitzer had struggled to make an impact in Bayern’s midfield this season, featuring in only 39% of the team’s total Bundesliga minutes.

The Austrian was competing against the likes of Leon Goretska, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch for a starting role in Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Salihamidžić has detailed:

“Sabi had a very, very good transfer window. There was interest from many big clubs.

“Manchester United had lost a player for the second half of the season with Christian Eriksen’s confirmed injury.

“So it was clear that Marcel would have a big chance to get game time there.”

Chelsea were suggested to have been interested in signing Sabitzer as well.

Ultimately, Todd Boehly’s spending machine was successful in completing the transfer of United target Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €120million.

Upon boarding a private flight from Munich to England, Sabitzer was queried by paparazzi as to whether he would be arriving in London or Manchester.

The Austrian simply replied: “It will be a surprise.”

He is expected to feature prominently under Erik ten Hag as a result of Eriksen joining fellow midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek in the recovery room, whilst Salihamidžić will hope that Sabitzer’s individual quality will be significantly displayed at Old Trafford with the aim of raising his transfer value should United seek a permanent deal in the summer.

