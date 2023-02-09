Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on Jadon Sancho’s scintillating cameo in draw against Leeds



Manchester United recovered from going down by two goals to grab a draw against Leeds United. ‘

United got their goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Sancho came on as a substitute and along with Facundo Pellistri provided the platform for the Red Devils to stage a fightback.

Beyond the goal, Sancho was a constant threat and gave the Leeds defenders something to think about.

He linked well with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford and showed fans what they can expect from him going forward.

Bruno Fernandes had his say on Sancho’s performance and remarked that the goal will do him a world of good.

Fernandes also opined that Sancho can have a big influence on how United’s season pans out.

The Portuguese told reporters after the game, “Hopefully that[the goal] will give him [Sancho] confidence and a boost for the future because we know how good Jadon can be.

“We just need him with full confidence to give his best for the team.”

Fernandes also credited the fans for helping to push the team and spurring them to overcome the two-goal deficit.

The playmaker said, “Massive appreciation for the fans, they pushed us at the end and we could have won. I think we deserved that win, but as I said, in this stadium, with these players, it will never be a problem to down in the last minutes because we will always fight.”

Fernandes added that at Old Trafford, going 2-0 down should never be a cause for despair.

In what was a brutal assessment, Fernandes said that the team dropped two points as opposed to gaining one. Fernandes also said that the players will learn from their mistakes and do better on Sunday.

