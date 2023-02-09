Fabrizio Romano says Man United “have other priorities” amidst Jarrad Branthwaite links



Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on rumours that Manchester United are tracking Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 20-year-old centre back is impressing at PSV Eindhoven this season, having joined on loan from Everton in the summer.

Branthwaite’s form even prompted a £15m bid in January from the Eredivisie giants, but it was rejected out of hand.

At 6’5”, the defender is dominant in the air whilst also being comfortable playing out from the back. The fact that he is left footed also makes him a rare commodity.

Those qualities prompted reports that United were among the clubs monitoring Branthwaite.

But reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano does not believe that the Red Devils are seriously considering the player for a summer transfer.

“I’ve been asked by fans about links with Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but I’m not aware of this at this stage,” Romano said.

“He’s doing great but Manchester United have different priorities, then scouts of top clubs are always around Europe and so it’s normal to have this kind of links.”

It is true that Erik ten Hag will have more pressing concerns as he continues his rebuild of the squad.

Namely, United need a centre forward of real quality, while the midfield is in need of reinforcement, and a goalkeeper will need to be signed to challenge David de Gea.

But given Ten Hag’s preference for having a left-footed centre back in the heart of his defence, at some point United will need to find a player to back up Lisandro Martinez.

Luke Shaw has been drafted into that role on occasion this season, but Branthwaite could prove a youthful alternative down the line, should he be available at a reasonable price.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



