Italian journalist calls Victor Osimhen “a brilliant madman”

Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen has been described as “brilliant madman” by a leading Italian journalist.

As reported in Sport Witness, journalist Gianni Visnadi has heaped praise on the in-form striker.

Osimhen has gained a reputation as one of Europes’s leading marksmen and Visnadi feels he is in the form of his life this season.

“I am crazy about Osimhen and I think he is a fantastic player, Osimhen is crazy because he does things that others don’t even think about, this year he is showing who he really is.” he said

Visnadi labelled Osimhen as a “brilliant madman” when describing one of his recent goals for Napoli.

“Only a brilliant madman can make that play (the goal), the genius of making that shot there is extraordinary.” he said

Visnadi continued by praising the people who brought Osimhen to Napoli, who he feels is now playing at the top of his game.

“Congratulations to whoever chose him. He is a jewel that has been polished well to make him shine as he deserves.” he said.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United in the market for a top class centre-forward, this summer.

The Nigerian born striker is averaging almost a goal a game this season, which has helped fire Napoli 13 points clear at the top of Serie A.

It would need a major collapse for Napoli give up their huge advantage and Osimhen is closing in on the first league title of his career.

At 24 years old, Osimhen has the potential to provide Erik ten Hag and United the best part of a decade’s worth of service at the top of his game.

His pace, power and finishing ability would suit Ten Hag’s attacking style perfectly as he and United plot their return back to the top of European football.