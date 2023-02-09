Manchester United cannot be counted out in race for Real Sociedad midfield general Martin Zubimendi



Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, are going great guns at the moment with a Carabao Cup final to look forward to in February.

But one thing that will be concerning the Dutchman is the lack of senior midfielders at his disposal at such a crucial part of the season with games coming thick and fast.

Donny van de Beek is out for the season while Christian Eriksen is set to be out till April at the least. Scott McTominay is yet to recover from injury as well.

United’s current midfield woes indicate a summer arrival

Add Casemiro’s three-match ban to the equation and it is clear to see that the Dutch boss will be thinking of not allowing such a scenario to repeat itself next season.

The Brazilian has no equal and the club will have to rely on on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for the next three Premier League games.

*Zubimendi Transfer News*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United and Tottenham are potential suitors for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, as Ben Jacobs said via CaughtOffside. His release clause is set at €60m.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/90MuT3xlPY — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 8, 2023

The club have been linked with a plethora of midfielders since last summer and one name that has quietly gained in traction since is that of Martin Zubimendi.

The defensive midfielder has been an ever-present member of Real Sociedad’s team, and he impressed in their unlikely 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the Europa League earlier on in the season.

If the club does decide to offload either of McTominay or Fred, the 24-year-old would be the perfect addition to United’s armoury.

Zubimendi would be a quality addition

He has a release clause of €60million and the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are also lurking with intent.

Suitors in January were told to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause or no deal would be done. And the player himself wasn’t really pushing for a move.

“But a transfer is very possible come summer, especially considering Zubimendi wasn’t willing to have his release clause raised. That makes him attainable on the market.

“Barcelona coach Xavi also admires Zubimendi, though it remains to be seen if the finances are workable to proceed. Keep an eye on Tottenham and Manchester United as well,” Ben Jacobs wrote in his CaughtOffside column.



