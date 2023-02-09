Manchester United’s stock price soars amid Qatari takeover rumours

Manchester United’s stock price has seen a 17% rise amid Qatari takeover rumours.

As reported in The Daily Mail, a state bid is set to be tabled for the club very soon, with the Glazer family ready to sell.

The expected bid caused a spike in the share price, with the jump almost a fifth of its pre-market trade.

The Glazer family have announced they are ready to end their turbulent 18 year ownership of the club, putting the club up for sale at the back end of last year.

It is believed the Glazers are looking for upward of £5 billion before they relinquish control at Old Trafford.

If the Qatari investors are successful in acquiring the club, there is expected to be a war chest of transfer funds waiting for Erik ten Hag.

Further to the huge investments expected on the pitch, the state based takeover would also provide the funds for the much needed renovation of Old Trafford and improvement of the club’s training facilities, expected to cost around £2 billion.

The obvious issues will follow any middle-east investments to United, much in the same vein as Newcastle, who have been put under the spotlight since their Saudi takeover.

The Qatari bid isn’t the only one expected to be offered to the Glazers, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium also confirming their interest.

The Glazer family are hoping to complete the sale buy the end of the season, with fan pressure finally taking its toll.

United fans have been opposed to the ownership model of the family since their takeover almost two decades ago, with protests ramping up in recent years after a decade of underperformance on and off the pitch.

With club ownership now a hot topic amongst football fans, any bidders will be aware of the importance of communication with fans as well ensuring they deliver success on the pitch for the club.

The Peoples Person this morning published a summary of what is currently known about the process and the interested parties, here.







