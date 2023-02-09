Marcus Rashford repeats 11-year-old feat set by Wayne Rooney after goal against Leeds



Marcus Rashford matched Wayne Rooney‘s streak of scoring in consecutive home games for Manchester United after his headed finish in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

With United two goals down, Rashford gave the Red Devils an avenue back into the game after he leapt highest to convert a sublime cross from Diogo Dalot.

A Jadon Sancho goal just minutes later ensured the points were shared between the two old rivals.

Rashford’s goal against Leeds was his 20th for the club in all competitions this season.

MARCUS RASHFORD HAS NOW ALREADY SCORED 20 GOALS OF THE SEASON. 💫🌟 pic.twitter.com/9J47MQu71H — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 8, 2023

With his immense contribution against the Yorkshire outfit, Rashford became the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2012 to score in six consecutive league appearances at Old Trafford.

Rooney achieved the feat when he netted twice in a 4-4 draw against Everton.

Wayne Rooney 🤝 Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford is the first @ManUtd player to score in six consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the #PL since @WayneRooney in April 2012#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/mvS955dW5z — Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023

Rashford’s first goal in his impressive streak came in October before the World Cup when he found the back of the net in a gritty win against West Ham.

Successive home goals followed against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and finally yesterday night against Leeds.

Since the resumption of club football, no one in England has scored more goals than the United number 10, who has notched 12. Erling Haaland is his closest competitor with eight goals to his name.

The 25-year-old now has 11 goals in the Premier League in 22 games. He’s averaging a goal every two appearances.

Reacting to the dropped points against Leeds, Rashford wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Never give up!”

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win but we fought back to get a draw.”

NEVER give up! Unfortunately, we didn't get the win but we fought back to get a draw. pic.twitter.com/E9TxEgN79y — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 8, 2023

It’s likely that when United travel to Elland Road on Sunday to take on Leeds again, Rashford will have a big say on how proceedings pan out.







