Michael Owen slams “criminal” Man United duo who almost cost the team against Leeds



Premier League legend and TV pundit Michael Owen has blasted Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their mistake in defending Brendon Aaronson’s free-kick that hit the post.

Aaronson almost found the back of the net with a superb free-kick effort that David de Gea had no chance of saving.

The Leeds man was however aided by a massive gap that was created when Varane and Rashford, who formed part of the wall, split and turned their backs.

Luckily for the two United stars and the team, their horrible mistake did not prove to be too costly.

Owen took issue with the void created by Rashford and Varane and branded their action as “criminal.”

The former United and Liverpool forward said, “I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe this wall. Look a this the way they split – Varane and Rashford they just split – the ball goes low, right through the middle, it didn’t go over the wall at all. If that goes in, and they both turn away, that’s criminal, that’s criminal.

“I mean, if that goes in there’s serious, serious words being had after. You simply cannot do that. You need to be big, brave and bold in a wall and to turn your back and split – everything you cannot do they did there.

“They’ve got away with it. They better look at that and think, ‘wow, that’s pretty embarrassing, we can’t do that again.”

One player however who was on the end of positive remarks from Owen was Jadon Sancho.

The winger came off the bench and produced a brilliant performance, which he capped with a fine goal to bring United level and earn his side an important point.

Owen said that the goal will do Sancho a world of good going forward and will provide a platform for him to replicate his Bundesliga form in the Premier League.

As per Owen, Sancho is a confident player that needs to feel the love of supporters and the team so as to show his qualities on the pitch.

