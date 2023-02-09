Official: Kobbie Mainoo signs a new long-term deal with Manchester United



Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

In a statement released by United, the club has confirmed that the 17-year-old has put pen to paper on fresh terms that will secure his future.

Mainoo has enjoyed a stellar season under Erik ten Hag so far.

The Englishman was promoted to first-team training and has even made a few senior appearances for the Red Devils this campaign.

He is one of the eight academy graduates to have played for United this season, along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Mainoo made his full senior debut for United in the Carabao Cup when he started against Charlton Athletic. He gave a good account of himself and earned plaudits from Ten Hag.

He also played a part in United’s FA Cup win against Paul Ince’s Reading when he came on as a substitute.

Mainoo has also been named by Ten Hag on the senior matchday squad on six occasions in the Premier League.

He is, however, yet to make his bow in front of the Old Trafford faithful in England’s top flight.

It will come as good news to supporters that Mainoo, who has been in United’s ranks since the age of nine, has decided to oversee the development and nurturing of his promising career with the 20-time English champions.

The player took to social media to express delight at the stunning development.

He wrote, “Amazing few weeks for me and my family.

“Really pleased to sign a long-term contract with this special club.

“Continuing to work hard and taking everything step by step.”

That Ten Hag has approved a new deal for the player shows that he has the potential to go all the way to the top and make it at United.







