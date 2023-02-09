The FA adds to Manchester United’s woes with latest charge for “violent behaviour”



Manchester United have been charged by The FA following the players’ confrontation with Crystal Palace stars in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

With United two nil up and cruising, Jeffrey Schlupp shoved Antony in the back, sparking a massive brawl that saw players from both sides come in.

The immediate aftermath of the fight saw Casemiro receive a straight red card for an offence on Will Hughes.

The Brazilian missed the first of three games yesterday night in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Casemiro’s red card caused a stir on social media with many supporters questioning whether the referee made the right choice.

Various angles of the incident dispelled the idea that the 30-year-old was strangling Hughes.

Erik ten Hag confirmed that the club flirted with the idea of appealing the red card decision but soon decided against it as they thought the chances of winning were slim.

In a statement, The FA stipulated that both Palace and United have been charged following the mass confrontation that took place in the 67th minute of the game at the Theatre of Dreams.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

“It’s also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour.

“Manchester United and Crystal Palace have until Monday 13 February 2023 to respond.”

This is not the first time United have been on the wrong end of The FA’s ire this campaign. A similar incident took place earlier in the season when the Red Devils were charged for failing to control their players against Newcastle.







