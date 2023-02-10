Alessandro Bastoni rejects Inter Milan’s offer of a new contract with multiple PL clubs interested.

Manchester United have already begun their plans for the summer, hoping to supply Erik ten Hag with the ammunition required to organise a full scale march for the title come next season.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be tracking a number of players, in various positions scattered across the continent, but there are some links that make more sense than others.

One such target who has been followed by United for a while now is Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni has gone from strength-to-strength after joining Inter Milan from Atalanta for a tidy sum of €31 million in 2017.

The 23-year-old has already accrued over a century of appearances for the Nerazzuri, and is a permanent fixture in the Italian national team under Roberto Mancini.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Inter have offered their towering no. 95 a salary of £77k a week, in the hopes of tying down one of the most valuable assets in their roster to the club for the foreseeable future.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Bastoni is insisting on a pay package of £95,000 per week plus bonuses, a demand that may prove to be one currently beyond Inter’s means.

Fellow centre-back Milan Skriniar requested a similar pay day before going on to sign a pre-contract agreement with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Bastoni, however, is a boyhood Nerazzurri supporter and Inter will hope that they can yet convince him to continue at the San Siro.

Tottenham and Manchester United remain interested in Bastoni’s signature, but a whole host of top sides will throw their names in the hat alongside them if the Italian boy-wonder decides that his time at Milan is at an end.

With uncertainty over the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the club, United may look to add another left footed CB to their squad, come May.

If the transfer does materialise, the Red Devils could have made the perfect signing.







