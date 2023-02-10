Argentina Federation chief makes Alejandro Garnacho prediction



Argentina national team director Omar Souto has predicted that the Albiceleste will welcome Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and look to integrate him into the senior side ahead of the next World Cup.

Garnacho is currently enjoying his breakthrough season with the Red Devils and has made himself a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

The youngster has primarily been deployed off the bench but has made a number of starts where he has had an immense impact on the pitch.

Garnacho opened his Premier League goalscoring account when he found the back of the net in the last minute against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Various reports have suggested that the player is close to putting pen to paper on fresh terms that will keep him at Old Trafford for the considerable future.

Souto was interviewed by TNT Sports this week and made comments about the United star and in particular, raised an issue about his passport.

The Argentina federation executive recalled an incident in which Garnacho’s passport was so badly worked on that they had to address the issue immediately.

Souto told TNT via SportWitness, “He had to get his passport and he came with a minor’s permit. I don’t know how they got him out of England.”

“Do you know what that was? Badly written and everything. We went to the airport, they make you the express passport, and they told us: This doesn’t work.”

“I told him that he should’ve done it differently: ‘Your old man should’ve done better’, and he looked at me. He asked me, ‘Why my old man? My mom and dad are eating pizza on Corrientes Street. They came to visit’. I called his father and told him, ‘Stop eating because we have to do the passport urgently.”

Souto added that Garnacho’s passport is now in order and everything is fine with the player as he traverses countries.

As per Souto, the Argentina stars taught Garnacho how to drink, mate. He remarked that the senior team will “take him into account” with a view to utilizing his services for the next World Cup.

