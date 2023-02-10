Brentford manager Thomas Frank resigned to losing goalkeeper David Raya

Brentford manger Thomas Frank has admitted it will be hard to keep goalkeeper David Raya at the club beyond this season.

As reported in the Athletic, Frank is almost resigned to losing his number one, whose contract is nearing an end.

Speaking before his side’s trip to Arsenal tomorrow, Frank says Raya has turned down a couple of contract offers, leading him to believe the ‘keeper’s future lies away from the Brentford Community Stadium.

“I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay), but that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone.” He said.

Manchester United are one of the clubs thought to be monitoring Raya’s situation, with his name on the list as a potential long term successor to David de Gea.

Raya will have just one year left on his contract in the summer and Frank admits Brentford may be better served cashing in, slapping a price tag on his ‘keeper’s head.

“He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more. Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70 million” he said.

Raya has enjoyed an excellent couple of seasons in the Premier League and is now considered one of the strongest ‘keepers in the division.

His form also earned him a place in Spain’s World Cup squad, ironically in place of David de Gea.

De Gea’s one-year contract extension option is expected to be triggered this summer, with his current deal running out at the end of this season, this will keep him at the club until 2024.

Talks are believed to be ongoing with De Gea and United regarding him staying at Old Trafford beyond the end of next season.

However, at 32-years-old and the modern style of goalkeeping not completely aligning with De Gea’s qualities, United would be negligent if they weren’t discussing his successor.

Whenever De Gea does leave the club he will leave huge gloves to fill, having been widely considered the best ‘keeper in the world during large spells of his time at United.







