Eric Bailly available for selection for Olympique Marseille after serving seven game ban

Eric Bailly is ready to re-start his season after being unavailable for his side’s last seven games.

As reported in Sport Witness, the defender, on loan at Marseille, is back available for selection after his serving a suspension.

Bailly was handed a lengthy ban for a wreckless, chest high tackle on Almike N’diaye in the Coupe de France, which left N’diaye hospitalised with fractured ribs.

The standard three game ban was reviewed by the French authorities, who deemed the tackle dangerous enough to extend the ban for a further four games.

Bailly has missed five Ligue 1 games and Marseille’s two subsequent French Cup matches, including the impressive weekend victory agaiant PSG which secured thier place in the quarter-finals.

Marseille are also currently in decent form in Ligue 1, having suffered just one defeat on their last 10 league games they sit second, 8 points adrift of PSG.

Despite not featuring for more than a month, Bailly has played twelve times for the French club this season.

The Ivorian is now set to be recalled to the side for their trip to mid-table Clermont, tomorrow night.

Bailly was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford in the summer, with Erik ten Hag sanctioning the year-long loan deal.

Ten Hag bought in Lisandro Martinez to play alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of his defence, with Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire providing the back up.

The performances of United’s first choice centre-backs have been largely excellent this season, leaving Ten Hag vindicated in is decision.

Bailly has racked up over 100 appearances during his spell at Old Trafford but consistent injuries have stopped him ever really nailing down a first team place.

It is likely Bailly will leave Manchester on a permanent deal in the summer, whether that be to Marseille or elsewhere.







