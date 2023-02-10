Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of crucial Leeds United match

Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on three Manchester United players.

In his latest press conference ahead of the game against Leeds United, the Dutchman gave an honest assessment of his squad.

Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony are likely to miss the fixtures against Leeds and Barcelona.

Ten Hag said: “I don’t expect [that Antony, Martial & McTominay will be available], but we have some days — I don’t expect it and if I can oversee it until now I don’t see any new problems coming up. Barcelona? I think same answer. I can’t say for 100 per cent but I don’t expect it.”

This would be a huge blow for United, who are slowly getting worn down by injuries.

The lack of investment in the squad is coming back to haunt them.

Ten Hag was asked about Alejandro Garnacho’s development, to which he replied:

“I think he is doing well, he has an impact on our game. I think he is a threat, also yesterday, he had good actions, he was lively, created chances, but had to score. And finally, it’s about that, that you have an effect.”

“As a striker, you have to at least be on the scoring list, the assist list, key action list to have the right impact. And, of course, we expect him [Garnacho] also to do the other stuff but the base stuff is also important.”

He spoke about subbing Garnacho off in the game against Crystal Palace.

“I don’t think it’s about that he [Garnacho] doesn’t understand the decision [to sub him].”

“He’s quite emotional, that is his strength, he brings to his game, he wants to win, he wants to play football, he doesn’t want to miss any minute and I think that is a good thing.”

“That makes this job so exciting. It is wonderful to work with young people and get the best out of them. Finally, they have to do it by themselves but often they need motivation, they need a push sometimes.”