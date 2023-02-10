Fabrizio Romano provides crucial Ansu Fati update as Manchester United links intensify



Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United is among a number of English clubs keeping a close eye on disgruntled Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this week that United are an interested party in the services of the La Masia graduate.

Fati is unsatisfied with his playing time situation at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium.

Sport relayed that the situation with Fati is an open one – all options are on the table.

Interest from clubs like United is welcome since they have the ability to meet Barca’s asking price of €100m for the player.

[🌘] Everything is open regarding Ansu Fati and his future at Barcelona. Clubs like #mufc are in a position to offer a lot of money and a bid of around €100M (£89m) ‘will be good for everyone.’ [@sport] — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 7, 2023

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently commented on the constant reports surrounding a potential switch for Fati to England.

Laporta said that the Blaugrana still have the 20-year-old in their plans and are not especially keen on parting ways.

The Barca chief however remarked that Fati’s agent informed the Spanish giants that the player has been the subject of numerous enquiries from elsewhere.

Laporta added that Fati wants to succeed at Barcelona under Xavi.

Barça president Laporta: “We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB “His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes”. “It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barça”. pic.twitter.com/Ii9un5iurh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2023

Romano indicates, “Premier League clubs, tracking Ansu Fati’s situation for next summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are well informed.”

“Bayern, currently not working on it.”

“Barcelona insist they want to keep Ansu — the second part of the season will be crucial.”

Premier League clubs, tracking Ansu Fati situation for next summer. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool well informed. 🇪🇸 #FCB Bayern, currently not working on it. Barcelona insist they want to keep Ansu — second part of the season will be crucial. 🎥 https://t.co/2oGweLGEwY pic.twitter.com/61Sso8Kb0l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2023

The summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha coupled with Fati’s recovery from a long-term injury have combined well to limit the player’s chances to impress in the team.

Fati who inherited Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt is versatile and can play in multiple positions across the front line. He would be a quality addition to Erik ten Hag’s team.

