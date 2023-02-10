Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United have a good chance of landing Bayer Leverkusen right back



Manchester United could reportedly get a great chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as their season continues to worsen.

According to BILD (via Sport Witness), the Bundesliga side is in a bad vein of form, and their terrible campaign could consequence this summer.

They currently sit in 10th place and could risk missing out on their season’s objectives.

Frimpong has been admired by United for an extended period.

He has been one of Erik ten Hag’s shortlisted right backs.

The 22 year old is one of the most exciting young players in Europe and would be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

Frimpong has improved his defensive game and is now an all-round full back.

He excels while going forward and can be a lethal weapon in attack.

The Dutchman is tactically astute and has the footballing intelligence to handle critical situations in the game.

His contract runs till 2025, and the club’s recent struggles could force them to cash in next summer.

United are said to be looking for a right back, with neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot providing the required quality in attack.

Frimpong would be an excellent choice as he is young enough to develop into a world-class defender under Ten Hag.