Journalist reveals Bayern Munich advantages that give them an edge over Man United in Harry Kane pursuit



Bayern Munich currently have the edge over Manchester United in the transfer pursuit of Harry Kane.

The Englishman has emerged as a legitimate target for Erik ten Hag with the United boss keen on a world-class goalscorer to come in during the summer and lead the line for his team.

A report emerged which indicated that Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in selling Kane to a direct Premier League rival.

United chiefs are also not open to engaging in a war of wills with Daniel Levy over the signature of the England captain.

Alongside United, the other club that has been mentioned to be strongly interested in Kane is Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions are in the hunt for a replacement for the prolific Robert Lewandowski who left for Barcelona.

Reliable German reporter Christian Falk has relayed that the Bavaria institution has two advantages that instantly make them the favourites for Kane’s services.

Bayern do not play in the Premier League and so Tottenham bosses could stomach letting Kane join them. Secondly, Bayern can offer Kane the chance to win trophies immediately as opposed to the Red Devils.

Falk says, “Bayern Munich are doing everything to get a new contract for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, so they can be relaxed with regard to the ongoing speculation around Harry Kane. They know, if it will be a question of money.”

“They also know that Tottenham aren’t keen on the idea of losing Kane to another Premier League club – I heard there’s going to be a decision made on this within the club, so that could offer Bayern a big chance.”

“Bayern have to keep hoping that Tottenham won’t sell to a club like United. Everyone knows that Harry Kane is just leaving to win titles. I’m not sure if Manchester United can guarantee that at the moment but Bayern Munich can.”

Tottenham are also not offering Kane a wage packet befitting of a player of his talents. Bayern Munich are prepared to match the player’s demands.

