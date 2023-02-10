Lisandro Martinez has new nickname for teammate Wout Weghorst

The spirit at Manchester United is high, with Erik ten Hag’s men discovering a fighting spirit which has launched them up the Premier League table.

So much so that Lisandro Martinez has given new teammate, Wout Weghorst an amusing nickname.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Martinez refers to the striker ‘Bobo’, which translates in English to ‘idiot’.

The tongue-in-cheek nickname refers back to the World Cup quarter final between Argentina and The Netherlands, which ended in fall-out.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi was seen shouting the name toward Weghorst during a post match interview – a clip that soon went viral.

It appears the United duo have taken the humour from the situation, with Weghorst taking the banter in his stride.

Weghorst is currently on loan at United ’til the end of the season but will be hoping a strong end to the campaign will earn him a permanent move.

The Dutchman has certainly proved useful to Erik ten Hag, starting every game in his loan spell and scoring a well taken goal in United’s Carabao Cup semi final success at Nottingham Forest.

The big striker’s impressive link up play has provided a focal point for Ten Hag’s attack, with Anthony Martial unable to regain his fitness Weghorst has had to earn his keep.

And Martinez has proved to be one of the singings of the season. His no-nonsense, aggressive style of defending, coupled with quality on the ball has shot him straight to the hearts of United fans.

The pair will no doubt feature heavily in the coming weeks, with games coming thick and fast for Ten Hag’s men who are still fighting on four fronts.

United will be out to put right their midweek setback against Leeds, as they travel to the same opposition for the reverse league fixture, this Sunday afternoon.