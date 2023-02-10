Manchester United set to battle it out with Liverpool for Paul Mitchell



Manchester United will rival Liverpool for the services of current Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Mitchell has turned down a proposal to extend his stay in France with Monaco and now has his eyes trained on a return to England.

According to Football Transfers, his most likely destinations are either United or Liverpool.

Football Transfers detail, “The sporting director, whose contract runs until June 2024, has informed the Ligue 1 outfit that he wouldn’t be extending his current deal and that the upcoming summer transfer window will be his last.”

“FootballTransfers understands that Mitchell is looking for a move to the Premier League, where he previously worked with Tottenham.”

Mitchell came close to joining the Chelsea set-up under Todd Boehly, but a move did not materialise.

He was tipped to work with former Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart at Stamford Bridge, but the London club appointed Paul Winstanley instead.

Currently, Anfield is the most viable alternative for Mitchell between Liverpool and United.

If Liverpool make a formal approach, Mitchell could even leave Monaco before the Ligue 1 season ends.

Liverpool’s interest comes amidst the imminent exit of current director Julian Ward. Ward is closing in on a switch to Ajax to take a position at the Dutch club.

Football Transfers relay that John Murtough is an avid admirer of Mitchell.

Months ago, Mitchell spoke about Ten Hag and how to propel the Red Devils back to the pinnacle of England and the European scene.

At the time, he emphasised the need for United to rediscover their identity under a new regime spearheaded by Ten Hag.

