Marcus Rashford fined for speeding in his £670,000 Benz

Marcus Rashford is in scintillating form for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils ace is showing no signs of slowing down, but recently, Rashford’s speed off the pitch has got him into a spot of bother.

25-year-old Rashford has been fined after confessing to speeding in his £670,000 Benz (via The Sun).

The in-form star was at the wheel of his Mercedes G VRM in Manchester city centre when he exceeded the 20mph limit.

Rashford admitted to committing the misdemeanour and was given a £574 fine at Manchester Magistrates Court.

The offence also cost him 6 points on his licence following the incident from May last year.

Reportedly, Rashford has sold the Mercedes, and it has been seen back on the market for half the price he initially paid.

The pricey set of wheels used to be his chosen mode of transport to training at Carrington.

The United and England forward has recently splurged over £280,000 on a McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car and a further £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan Rolls Royce.

The McLaren boasts a top speed of 205 mph, while the Rolls Royce has a top speed of 155mph. Rashford will likely be keeping his distance from such speeds now but keen to keep racing to new records for United.

The United NO.10 scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season against Leeds recently.

It makes him the first Red Devil to do so since Wayne Rooney accomplished the feat in April 2012.

Rashford has now found the back of the net for United 20 times this season and has scored in six consecutive Premier League home games.

Erik ten Hag’s men, including Rashford, travel away to Elland Road to face Leeds in the league again on Sunday, 12 February.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



