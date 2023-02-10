Patrice Evra ordered to pay fine following homophobic remarks



Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has been given a criminal conviction after appearing in court on Thursday.

This dates back to 2019 when his former club beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The ex-defender played for Man United from 2006 until 2014, where he enjoyed a great spell of success.

He managed to win five Premier League trophies during his stay while also winning the Champions League in the 2007-08 season.

According to the Daily Star, Evra appeared in court in Paris on Thursday, where he was fined €1,000 (£890) and ordered to pay £1780 in compensation.

The compensation will be directed to two anti-hate campaign groups following a video he made after United’s run-in with PSG.

Some groups, including Stop Homophobia and Mousse, complained after the comments were published in 2019.

The two groups that the anti-homophobia collective Rouge Direct supports made the report.

‘Public insult towards a group of people because of their sexual orientation’ was the reason for the complaint.

However, the judge investigating the matter reclassified the complaint to ‘non-public insult’ and then referred this to a local police court.

The investigation concluded that Evra expressed himself privately, but the video was posted on Snapchat without his knowledge.

Former France international grew up in the country after initially being born in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Jerome Boursican, a lawyer, said that Evra had ‘not wanted to harm the homosexual community.

However, this didn’t stop him from ‘aiming [insults] at PSG’.

He posted an apology video the next day, acknowledging his mistake in recording the video in the first place.

