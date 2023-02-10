Report: Erik ten Hag likely to drop Wout Weghorst against Leeds United



Erik ten Hag could drop new signing Wout Weghorst for Manchester United’s game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Dutch striker did not have the best of games in their previous outing and was eventually subbed off, despite United chasing a goal.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is considering ditching his new man to play Marcus Rashford up front.

The 30 year old was sluggish and sloppy last match.

He did not aid in the build-up and did not occupy dangerous positions in the box.

United looked more dangerous when he came off.

Weghorst was brought in January to be a stop-gap solution as United lacked options up front.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mid-season departure left the club hunting for an immediate solution in the winter market.

They finally decided to bring Weghorst in on loan to solve their temporary issues.

The Dutchman does have qualities that could benefit the team, but so far he has not shown much.

It will be interesting to see how Ten Hag uses him going forward.

United have plenty of games coming up so Weghorst will be an integral part of the squad.

He can be a valuable option off the bench or even as a starter against certain opponents.