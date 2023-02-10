Victor Osimhen: Chelsea enter the race to sign Manchester United target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 24 year old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to splash the cash on a marquee striker, and Osimhen is one of the names mentioned in multiple reports.

Now, 90 min (via Sport Mediaset), claim that the Blues have identified Osimhen as their number one target this summer.

Todd Boehly’s pattern of spending could be a cause of concern for United, which would not be able to compete aggressively.

It could change with new owners, but that is yet to be confirmed.

The report goes on to say:

“Napoli, we read, will ask for 150 million euros for his price tag, but the Blues managers will try to lower this figure with the inclusion of one of the many redundant players: among these, there could also be Romelu Lukaku in the event that in the summer he were to interrupt his second adventure at Inter to return to London.”

United must be willing to get into a battle for Osimhen.

The 24 year old is one of the most exciting forwards in the world, and it would be disastrous seeing him play for rivals.

United missed out on Erling Haaland, who is now breaking records at Manchester City.

The club must back Ten Hag and deliver this summer.