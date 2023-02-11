Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 3-0 Newcastle United u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Newcastle United at Carrington on Saturday morning as they continued their title chase.

An early effort came from James Nolan, who was deployed in an unusual central midfield role, when he went for the spectacular from 25 yards that dipped just too late over the bar.

A loose pass at the back by Newcastle was latched onto by Adam Berry, who put his boot straight through the ball, forcing a top save from the Newcastle keeper Aidan Harris.

Approaching the half hour mark, a perfectly curled ball into the right channel found the path of Newcastle’s Anthony Munda who lashed his shot into the side netting.

In the 36th minute, an overload on the left-hand side created an opening for Newcastle to cut inside the box and Johnny Emerson’s curled effort went wide of the far post.

Late in the half Ethan Williams laid off to Berry at the edge of the box who looked to place it into the bottom right corner but didn’t apply enough power to trouble the keeper.

There was time for one more chance in the half with Berry shrugging off a number of challenges before picking out a cross field ball to find Victor Musa, who took a snap shot, forcing the keeper down quick to palm away, keeping it level going into the break.

United were hot out of the gates in the second half, taking the lead less than two minutes in through James Nolan. Initiating the charge through midfield, Nolan dispatched the loose ball in the box after blocked attempts from James Scanlon and Musa.

A minute later, Williams slipped Musa in at the edge of the box who cut onto his left and smashed past the keeper to double United’s lead with a remarkable start to the half.

It was all United in the second half and the young side almost grabbed another from Williams’ cross that found an open Scanlon central in the box but his side foot effort rose over the bar.

The match was eventually sealed in injury time with a second from Musa, a failed clearance from the Newcastle keeper went straight to Musa who ran into the box and slotted into the left corner.

With the final score 3-0, United remain in third place, nine points off league leaders Manchester City but with three matches in hand.



United: Harrison, Kamason (Kaba 90), Jackson, Munro (Armer 90), Kingdon, Fitzgerald, Nolan, Williams, Berry, Scanlon, Musa

Unused subs: Hanbury, Giggs, Oriola







