Academy Match report: Manchester United u21s 4-1 Everton u21s



Manchester United u21s were in action on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Everton at Leigh Sports Village.

The opening chance of the match was created by a surging run from Dan Gore before laying off to Mateo Mejia on the right side of the box, whose side footed effort was tipped around the post.

The momentum was going in United’s favour and the deadlock was finally broken as the half hour mark approached, Joe Hugill was the quickest to react in the box to get on the end of Mejia’s blocked cross and finished with a reverse shot into the far corner.

Joe Hugill and Omari Forson's first half goals against Everton pic.twitter.com/SCSczFvSbT — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 11, 2023

Everton looked for an immediate response with a double effort at United’s goal, but it was United that scored again within five minutes as Omari Forson recovered the ball from a poor clearance and scored beautifully with a low strike from the corner of the box.

Everton then pulled one back after working the ball well into the box, a teasing pass to the back post was finished with aplomb by Liam Higgins.

It was almost level going into the break but for a fantastic save from Radek Vitek to deny Isaac Price’s acrobatic volley from the edge of the box.

Everton looked the more likely to score in the early stages of the second half with chances falling to Franics Okoronkwo and Matthew Apter but despite the flurry of chances, Vitek could not be beaten.

Everton went on to rue their misses as United added their third through Forson’s magical feet dancing past the defenders before curling into the top right corner.

Omari Forson's hat-trick against Everton U21s 🎩🔥 pic.twitter.com/JdYsrKbj7D — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 11, 2023

United finished off the match with another in injury time from the penalty spot. Tom Huddlestone’s through ball over the top found Joe Hugill, who was tripped in the box to win United the penalty.

Forson stepped up to cap off his fantastic performance with a hat trick and three points for United who move up to sixth place in the table.

United: Vitek, Jurado, Aljofree, Hardley, Murray, Collyer (Huddlestone 74), Gore, Mejia (Emeran 57), Hansen-Aaroen (Wellens 79), Forson, Hugill

Unused subs: Mee







