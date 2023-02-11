David de Gea set to break Premier League record against Leeds United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to make Premier League history this weekend.

De Gea will set a new English top flight record, should he start against Leeds on Sunday.

The Spanish shot-stopper will become the first non-British player to make more than 400 appearances for a single Premier League club.

🚨🇪🇸 David de Gea will become the FIRST non-British player to make more than 400 Premier League appearances for one club, should he start against Leeds United as expected this weekend. @ManUtdMEN #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 10, 2023

De Gea will join a list of eight non-British players to have played over 400 games in the division but none of the other’s appearances have been recorded at just one club.

The milestone will be an incredible achievement for de Gea, who has been a mainstay in the United since his arrival in 2011.

De Gea signed from boyhood club, Atletico Madrid, at 20 years of age for a fee of around £20 million.

The ‘keeper has proved to be one the best signings in United’s recent history. Consistently performing at a high level in what is one of the most scrutinized positions in world football.

De Gea has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the club a joint record four times, an honour he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spaniard was also widely heralded as the best goalkeeper on the planet for large spells of his time at old Trafford.

Additionally, it’s not just an appearance record de Gee is on the verge of smashing.

De Gea is currently sat second on United’s all-time clean sheets list and just two shy of equaling Peter Schmeichel’s long-standing record of 180 for the club.

The 32-year-old will be hoping to get one closer to the Great Dane’s tally on Sunday as United look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, at Elland Road.

De Gea is currently in talks to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond his contract which expires in the summer.

Whatever the long term future holds for Spanish Dave, his legacy will be set in stone as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play for the club.







