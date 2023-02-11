David Raya admits he is unsure where he will be playing next season

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has admitted he doesn’t know where he will be playing his football next season.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Raya’s future is yet to be decided with 18 months left on his contract.

The ‘keeper revealed discussions have previously broken down regarding a contract extension at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn’t reach an agreement. I would like to see what happens in summer.” he said.

Raya then admitted he is unsure where his long term future lies but says that he isn’t looking past his next game, let alone to next season.

“You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday.” he said.

Raya’s comments come off the back of Brentford manager Thomas Frank’s admission that he feels it will be difficult to keep hold of Raya in the summer, with top clubs circling.

Manchester United are one of the clubs believed to be monitoring the situation as they plan for a future beyond David de Gea.

Raya has proven himself to be one of the strongest ‘keepers in the division, having enjoyed a fine run of form since Brentford’s return to the top flight.

United’s long term goalkeeping situation is expected to become clearer in the coming months, with David de Gea in discussion with the club regarding his future.

If United and De Gea do part ways, Raya will certanly be on the shortlist to fill the enormous gloves De Gea will leave behind at Old Trafford.

De Gea is on the verge of the all-time clean sheet record at United, needing just two more shit outs to overtake Peter Schmeichel, who sits top of the list on 180.







