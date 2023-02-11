Erik Ten Hag calls Mason Greenwood for first time since January arrest

Mason Greenwood and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag recently spoke for the first time since attempted rape charges against the forward were dropped.

Ten Hag called Greenwood days after allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault were ceased by the Crown Prosecution Service (via The Sun).

The talk had been a long time coming. Ten Hag had not spoken to the 21-year-old striker since taking over as Red Devils boss last summer.

Previously, all club contact with Greenwood since his January 2022 arrest had been via a third party.

The wait continues

According to The Sun, the charges for attempted rape, actual bodily harm and coercive and controlling behaviour were withdrawn after 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. The woman at the centre of the allegations and court case was among those who did not cooperate.

Despite the withdrawn charges, Greenwood can still not play, let alone train with United. The forward will have to wait until the Red Devils complete their internal probe.

Hope for the future

While Greenwood’s current situation is a far cry from past circumstances, it is worlds apart from the isolated existence he has had lately.

A source said:

“Mason has spent a long time with very little — if any — contact from the club. As and when they were in touch, it was never direct and always through a third party. So for the manager to call him was a big step for him and one he really appreciated.”

“The manager enquired how he was feeling physically and mentally and said he was pleased the charges had been dropped.

“He thought it was the right thing to do to get in touch with Mason.

“But he was clear it will be the club rather than him which will decide if Mason can play for United again.”

The source continued saying, “Mason’s spirits were lifted by it. He has been at United since he was six and just wants to get back to playing football for them.

“He is happiest with a ball at his feet and wants to get his career back on track.

“But he knows the club has a massive decision to make.”

Greenwood earns approximately £ 100,000 a week and is still contracted to the Red Devils until 2025.

Before his arrest, the youngster was touted as one of European Football’s most promising talents. A testament to the pedigree attached to Greenwood’s name was a valuation of about £ 50 million.

Supporters few and far between

While the charges have been dropped, Manchester United’s women’s players reportedly don’t want Greenwood to return.

This feeling is reportedly shared amongst his teammates in the men’s first team. Only some players are prepared to welcome him back into the team.

Similarly, a corner of fans also share concerns about Greenwood returning despite charges being withdrawn.

Some supporters have called for the release of Greenwood from his contract.

After his arrest, Nike opted to end their multi-million-pound boot deal with Greenwood.

Life before the arrest

The gifted striker made his United first-team debut in March 2019. Since then, he has made 129 appearances, netting 35 times and winning one Three Lions cap.

The jury is still out on whether Greenwood will get to lace up a pair of boots at Old Trafford again.







