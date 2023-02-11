European Super League is back following announcement to relaunch the tournament



The controversial European Super League is back as backers announce plans for relaunch following restructuring the competition.

Fans will remember the 2021 decision from the Glazers to enter Manchester United into this new contention.

However, fans protested for many hours resulting in Ed Woodward resigning from his position as chief executive.

Since then, Premier League teams abandoned the league and not much has happened due to court proceedings with UEFA and the remaining clubs.

According to Manchester Evening News, the remaining clubs behind the Super League want to relaunch the competition.

This will mark another attempt at a breakaway competition from UEFA competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.

It would create a new multi-divisional competition that would comprise between 60 and 80 teams across Europe.

A22 has approached more than 50 clubs as a result of Premier League clubs dominating the market in terms of money spent in transfers.

Chelsea recently spent £323 million in the January transfer window after dominating in terms of incomings.

After many months of legal battles, in December, the Court of Justice of the European Union delivered a ruling stating that FIFA have the ultimate authority on whether any new competition is approved.

Premier League clubs including Man United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all backed the original announcement but quickly withdrew hours later in April 2021.

Raphael Varane and Kevin De Bruyne are some of the footballers to publicly speak against the competition.

It remains to be seen how United and the other Premier League clubs will react to the news.







