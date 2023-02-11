Inter Milan line up Noussair Mazraoui to replace Man United-linked Denzel Dumfries



Inter Milan are so confident that either Man United or Chelsea will stump up €50 million for right back Denzel Dumfries that they have already sourced his replacement with almost half of the current season left to play.

Todd Boehly’s spending spree at Chelsea has convinced Serie A clubs that astronomical sums will be paid by Premier League clubs for their stars and Inter see the sale of the Dutchman as an easy way of balancing the books during a difficult financial period.

Since last summer Erik ten Hag has been reported to be keen on signing another right back to provide cover for Diogo Dalot and reports have linked Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a £22 million move to West Ham come June.

Given that Ten Hag is reportedly an admirer of his compatriot, Inter could therefore be forgiven for believing that Dumfries would be a big attraction for him again in the next transfer window.

However, Wan-Bissaka’s superb recent performances may have done enough to change the manager’s mind about a transfer and other positions would appear to have overtaken right back in importance going forward.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could have been keen but have bought the highly talented Malo Gusto from Lyon, who will join the Blues in the summer.

Inter may therefore find that it will not be as simple as they think to cash in on the Dutchman at the kind of price they are demanding, even with spendthrift Boehly in full swing.

Nonetheless, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzuri have already earmarked Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui as Dumfries’ replacement.

“Denzel Dumfries is on his way out, it’s no secret,” the outlet insists.

“The Dutchman wants the Premier League and in England Chelsea and Manchester United have launched several signs of openness.

“Inter value the Dutchman at no less than 50 million and … are not willing to accept technical compensation. Only cash.

“The money from the sale … will then have to be reinvested (but only in part) on the market and directed towards Bavaria to try and get to Mazraoui, the one chosen by Marotta and Ausilio.”

Gazzetta goes on to explain that the likely permanent transfer of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City to Bayern will free up Mazraoui for the move, another assumption that is far from being fact.

It’s surely a case of wishful thinking from Inter.

Given that Dumfries and Mazraoui share the same value according to transfermarkt.com of €28 million, even if Cancelo does sign for Bayern, it is hard to believe they would only need to pay a fraction for the Moroccan than they intend to make on the sale of the Dutchman, especially when the former has a year more left on his contract than the latter.

There is also the possibility that if Bayern are genuinely keen to offload Mazraoui, United (and/or Chelsea) could go for him rather than Dumfries, especially if the Bavarians’ price is more realistic than the Milaneses’.







