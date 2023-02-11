West Ham United preparing bid for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United are preparing a bid for Manchester United full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As reported by Football Insider, the Hammers are hoping to sign the defender in the next transfer window.

United are reportedly open to offers for Wan-Bissaka and have slapped a £22 million price tag on his head.

This would see United recoup around half of the reported £50 million they paid Crystal Palace for the player in 2109.

Despite racking up 139 appearances for the club, Wan-Bissaka’s progress has somewhat stalled since his arrival.

There is no doubting the right-back’s defensive qualities and he remains one of the best one-v-one defenders in the league.

However, his concentration and quality on the ball have been called into questions too often in the last few years, leading to him losing his position in Erik ten Hag’s first eleven.

Diogo Dalot has taken over the right-back birth at the club, leaving Wan-Bissaka naturally frustrated at his lack of playing time.

Wan-Bissaka did not feature for United at any point in the pre-World Cup schedule, with his first appearance of the season coming in late December.

The Englishman was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs in the January window but United decided to keep him at Old Trafford due to Dalot’s post World Cup injury.

To his credit, Wan-Bissaka has performed well in his latest spell in the side but with Dalot now back to full fitness, it’s expected he will return to the bench.

Wan-Bissaka has just 18 months left on his contract at Old Trafford and United are prepared to cash in on the defender this summer.







