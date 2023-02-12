Alejandro Garnacho produces stellar performance in 2-0 win v Leeds United

Alejandro Garnacho produced another amazing performance against Leeds United.

The Argentine forward scored Manchester United’s second goal to finish off the hosts.

United were under the pump for majority of the game.

Erik ten Hag’s side could not cope with the Leeds’ press and struggled to get going.

The introduction of Garnacho changed the game.

Alejandro Garnacho in 34 minutes vs. Leeds: 16 touches

3 dribbles

1 shot on target

1 goal Generational. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HgIy2MepTz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 12, 2023

His speed and directness stretched Leeds’ backline and pushed them further back.

United instantly became dangerous on the counter.

Moreover, Ten Hag’s decision to move Wout Weghorst deeper allowed Garnacho to burst forward into spaces.

Garnacho was heavily criticised after his performance against Leeds at Old Trafford.

Today’s display was a great way to shut his critics up.

He took 16 touches, one shot, and scored a beautiful goal.

Ten Hag will be delighted with the youngster’s growth as a player. He can develop into a world-class player under the right guidance.

United are now in a good position to secure Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag will shift his focus onto the Europa League clash against Barcelona, which will again be a massive test.

With Garnacho constantly knocking on the door, it will be interesting to see how Ten Hag plans his starting lineup.